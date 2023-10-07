Delicate. Chechito and his musical group The Cumbia Accomplices They reported on their social networks that a series of scams has been harming many of their fans. The group made it clear that they do not ask for money for greetings on the Facebook social network and raised their voices in protest.

“As you know, we resume our tour nationally and internationally and there is no shortage of unscrupulous people who want to profit dishonestly. “We categorically deny that we are asking for money for greetings or contracts through Facebook or Messenger.”, they wrote. “We publicly denounce Mr. Yorman Alexis Olano Correa and Milton Jahir Rivera Baron, who are posing as members of the group, asking for money for greetings and contracts,” they added.

