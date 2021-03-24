The ‘Cultural Reagents’ program of the Murcia City Council offers two new audiovisual productions on Murcian gastronomy: ‘Our gastronomic culture. Audiovisual catalog on food in the municipality of Murcia ‘, by José Antonio Espallardo Uribe, and’ Moorish roots of Murcian cuisine ‘by Isabel Esparcia.

These works will be displayed next week at the Artillery Barracks and they can also be seen on the City Council’s audiovisual platform, ‘Oculto.tv’, municipal sources reported in a statement. The first of them offers twelve episodes, each lasting about three minutes, on the gastronomic culture and culinary uses of the municipality with interviews, explanations and locations where the main aspects of the food of the orchard and fields are shown. Murcia.

For its realization used drones, ultra-high definition cinema cameras, and cinema-quality optics in order to publicize the rich gastronomic proposal of Murcia and the different traditions and showing that it is a local development tool with the maintenance of indigenous crops. In the different videos, different aspects related to wind fritters, gastronomic rituals at Christmas, meat pie and pie, vigil stews, Murcian mona or paparajotes, among others, will be announced.

On the other hand, the project ‘Moorish roots of Murcian cuisine’ by Isabel Esparcia is a short-documentary which traces the footsteps of the Murcian Moors who left through the port of Cartagena, to go to other territories, carrying with them the historical and cultural gastronomic legacy shared by the territories on the different shores of the Mediterranean, and on the other side of the Atlantic.

To carry it out, they investigated more than 400 recipes described by Ibn Razin al-Tagibi (m.692 / 1293), considered the first gastronomer in the Region of Murcia, through the publication made by Manuela Marín Niño, author of the study and translation of the work ‘Relieve de las tables, about the delights of the food and different dishes’. Some of them have been prepared by a chef and are part of the short documentary.

The Councilor for Culture and Recovery of Heritage, Jesús Pacheco, explained that “thanks to these two projects we can deepen in different aspects of our gastronomy that has become a sign of our identity and a tourist attraction of the municipality.”

‘Cultural reagents’



Both projects are part of the first call for ‘Cultural Reactives’ in the Projects Line on popular gastronomic culture and related trades. The ‘Cultural Reactives’ program is allowing the materialization of 126 projects in the municipality, and was recognized in Europe as an example of good practices to boost the cultural sector and respond to the difficulties that artists are facing due to the health crisis.

As a whole, the first edition of the ‘Cultural Reactives’ program has been a investment of more than 700,000 euros for the cultural sector, promoting the immediate hiring of selected cultural initiatives, with the aim of supporting talent in all its stages, both established artists and those who are starting their careers in the sector.

Now the second annual call, endowed with one million euros, which, through eleven lines, will select – as last year – the contracting of projects that are original and innovative, accepting proposals from any artistic or creative discipline: performing arts, music , plastic and visual arts, audiovisual projects, photography, poetry or literature projects, gastronomy, urban innovation, education and mediation, tradition and folklore, neighborhood projects, technology and robotics, and any other duly justified creative manifestation.