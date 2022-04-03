The universities are oriented towards the training of young people who will be forged in a labor field in which they contribute and solve problems, which will undoubtedly have an impact on the business and social sector.

University life also consists of strengthening existing knowledge, this allows scientific and technological methods to be improved and favorable innovations to be designed to improve the different social spheres.

The challenges of higher education in Mexico in the vision of the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (Anuies), mentions that “The global knowledge society that we live in today requires that all countries make the greatest efforts to have an internationally competitive higher education and very committed to the great causes of each nation. Mexico has a robust and diversified higher education system, but one in which there are significant structural problems”.

In these great structural and robust problems, there is cultural extension and diffusion, such as university practices without support and without considerations in the vision of the exercise of the budget, in addition to misleading concepts about cultural practice in university life, which It implies a conscientious reflection on the cultural task in a university, in which it is analyzed from the legal framework of organic laws.

At the World Conference on Higher Education of UNESCO, the main challenges of higher education in the 21st century focus on “advancing our understanding of multifaceted problems with social, economic, scientific and cultural dimensions, as well as our ability to face them. Higher education should take social leadership in creating global knowledge to address global challenges, including food security, climate change, water management, intercultural dialogue, renewable energy and public health ” (Unesco, 2009:2).

The importance of cultural dissemination in higher education, consumption and cultural practices of university audiences is a vision that allows reorienting academic life and visualizing university spaces as cultural centers, in order to contribute to the various social processes.

Ninón Jegó (2004, pp. 63-71) points out that the responsibility of the university in cultural development and dissemination has been particularly present in the debates inside the classrooms in recent times.

Laura Regil Vargas (2004, pp. 55-62) emphasizes that our universities will form better individuals to the extent that we conceive cultural diffusion as a constant process for the promotion of comprehensive development and the updating of students and and teachers, as well as a form of linkage with the environment, through the extension of services. For this reason, cultural diffusion must be understood as an academic activity oriented towards the formation of sensitivity, creativity and critical spirit.

Access to culture is a fundamental right that all Mexicans have in our constitution, the problem within university life is the understanding of the conceptualization of culture, which leads to not understanding the emerging need to design strategies that allow the realization of plans and strategies that enable university spaces to become centers of knowledge, artistic appreciation and cultural and intercultural dialogue.

The cultural diffusion in the universities of the country and the state of Sonora in its organic law is considered as one of the three substantive functions of the University, but in practice it is taken as a second or third order activity. The tasks of planning, carrying out and evaluating cultural diffusion are carried out in many universities, by technical and administrative personnel, or without training in the fields of cultural management, where there is a lack of concepts in cultural management, audience training, analysis of transcendence of the creation and appropriation of knowledge and of artistic and cultural manifestations, as well as poor training in terms of the development of aesthetic appreciation.

Faced with this, it is proposed as a strategy that will strengthen the exercise of cultural dissemination in universities in an emergent way with the design of management strategies, which will allow the formation of university groups that promote culture in university communities and society in general. with an altruistic vision and vocation, in addition, generate collaboration agreements between the same universities to consolidate cultural circuits and promote networks that impact the different regions of the state.