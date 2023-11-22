The Almudí Palace in Murcia is from today a space to take a step back in time and let yourself be carried away by the art, poetry and literature that took off a century ago, in the 20s and 30s. A cultural growth that Murcia and THE TRUTH were key witnesses. This afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ‘The Silver Age in Murcia’ opens, the exhibition dedicated to the centenary of the Literary Supplement of LA VERDAD, which had its continuation in ‘Verso y Prosa’ and ‘Sudeste’, and in which, Through works, objects and documents, an approach is made to a time in which, in the pages of the Supplement, which is an anniversary, the authors of the Generation of ’27 were made known, as well as plastic artists such as Benjamín Palencia, Luis Garay, Gil de Vicario, Vicente Ros, José María Almela Costa and Daniel Vázquez Díaz.

There are 135 works, not including documents, that are part of this LA VERDAD proposal supported by the Autonomous Community, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports and the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, and by the Murcia City Council.

“In the different sections of the exhibition we have confronted the Murcia that existed with the Murcia that arrives,” Nacho Ruiz, doctor in Art History, gallery owner of T20 (along with Carolina Parra) and curator of this exhibition, explains to readers. «For example, –he continues– we see in ‘El viatico en la huerta’, a piece by Juan Antonio Gil y Montejano, from 1876, which is not the sketch of Mubam, but the large one, a painting that appeared in Venezuela in the years 90, from a collector from Los Alcázares who already lent it once. A work in which “it is very interesting to see what Murcia was like, we can see among the group of houses, towers and bell towers the Arco de la Aurora, the viaticum will play its role in a Murcia that has harsh living conditions [el viático en la tradición católica acostumbra a llevar la Comunión a los moribundos]. And here we link it with the cover of ‘Las caracolas’, a novel of customs by Jara Carrillo (1920), and with the only two notice conch shells that we have found, which come from the City Museum.

See also Man of steel 2: Will Henry Cavill return as Superman in the DCEU? “We have confronted the Murcia that existed with the one that arrives,” explains the commissioner, Nacho Ruiz.

This is just a preview of what visitors will be able to find in the exhibition room in which «Sánchez Picazo, the great painter of flowers, appears in contrast to the studio on Riquelme street, where we find Planes, Pedro Flores and Garay , but also to Almela Costa and Joaquín, that amazing character, and Clemente Cantos and Garrigós.

All of this in this artistic proposal, under the general coordination of Maravillas Pérez, in which 22 providers of works collaborate, both public institutions and private entities as well as private collectors: Regional Assembly of Murcia, Murcia City Council, Municipal Archive, Museum of the City, Carolina Parra, Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, ‘El Norte de Castilla’ newspaper, the Guerrero Ruiz family, the Meroño Ros family, the Antonio Ródenas García-Nieto Foundation, the Mapfre Foundation, Gabriel Batán, the Guillermo de galleries Osma, Leandro Navarro and Rafael Ortiz; Ignacio Ruiz, Jesús Egea, José López Albaladejo, the Gregorio Prieto Museum, the Bullfighting Museum of Murcia and the Aparicio García family.