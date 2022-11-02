The Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations held a meeting to discuss the preparations for the celebrations of the 51st Union Day, starting from the Flag Day on the 3rd of November, and the period of celebrations will continue from November 24 to December 3, 2022, throughout all the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, and in its most prominent tourist, cultural and national destinations In the presence of the committee members, led by Committee Chairman Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Tariq Al Naqbi, Salem Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah TV, and the rest of the committee members from the heads of municipal councils in Al Bataeh, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Hamriyah, Kalba, Maliha, Khor Fakkan and Al Madam.

Al Midfa thanked the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his sponsorship and support for the efforts to prepare for the National Day celebrations, and welcomed the members of the committee, municipal councils and concerned authorities in the emirate, and made every possible effort for the success of This is a national celebration.

He stressed the importance of exchanging experiences among the members of the committee in order to focus efforts on developing activities and building on the accumulated past and current experiences, and proceeding from it to greater and more impressive achievements to attend the celebrations from citizens, residents and visitors, who eagerly await this occasion every year because of what it means to them and their families. .

The members of the committee stressed the cultural and heritage dimension of these celebrations, which are attended by entire families of citizens and Arab and foreign expatriates, to be an occasion for beautiful memories that the young and old carry with him, so that the joy will be two joys, the joy of the Union Day, and the joy of families meeting and attending unique activities that reflect the culture and heritage of the Emirates.

The members of the committee reviewed the preparations for the celebrations, which are distributed to Al Majaz Theater and Khorfakkan Amphitheater, in the musical evenings of the two artists, Latifa and Balqis on November 26, and the artists Aida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad on December 3, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hosn Island and Al Kharus in Dibba Al Hisn, and Souk Sharq. Wadi Al-Hilu and various areas of Kalba, parks and quiet neighborhoods in Al Bataeh, different areas of Madame, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriya.