Considered one of the seventy worship works, ‘the auctioneer’ guardian Damn novel airs. Its author, Joan Samson, was not a writer, but her husband, yes. He spent a draft of a story that fascinated him and he … He moved his contacts to turn it into a book. The publishing house also saw great possibilities in him and scheduled a great promotion tour, but Samson He died of brain cancer Shortly after seeing her in bookstores, in 1976.

Despite the tragic disappearance of its author, ‘the auctioneer’ came to sell a million specimens and even the rights for a film adaptation. However, without Samson to defend her, he fell into the oblivion of the ‘mainstream’ until he stopped reissued. He ran better luck among gender fans in the United States (in Spain it was not published), with the consequent astronomical surcharge in the second -hand market.

The influence of ‘the auctioneer’ Shirley Jackson. Even Stephen King Recognizes the influence that Samson’s novel had on ‘The store’. Another great teacher of the current genre, Gray Hendrix, has been his promoter of his recovery in the United States. The prologue also signs in the edition published by Minotaur in our country, and in which she claims the importance of its author as one of the most lucid and ruthless voices of American terror.

American dream to nightmare

Now that Seventor’s rural terror returns strongly, we discovered the ins and outs of this literary recovery that had been waiting for his chance in Spain for years by Mariló Álvarez, editor of the work. According to his opinion, the rise of this genre has to do with that “it is not a gore or effective terror. There is no explicit violence. Fear has more to do with social criticism, it is a mirror of society ».

And in ‘The auctioneer’ the American dream becomes a nightmare over low heat. The story takes place in a small rural town in New England, where an auctioneer named Perly Densmore arrives. Little by little, he convinces the farmers of get off more valuable to auction them with the promise of strengthening police forces, in the spotlight due to strong migratory pressure.

But the situation begins to become dark when they are trapped in a Loss and manipulation spiral. «There is nothing bloody, but it is very afraid. There is a constant underlying threat and is climbing in intensity ».

Half a century later, his social criticism continues to resonate strongly thanks to his lucid look on the power, fear and fragility of rural societies against greed. Samson builds a brutal portrait of a community that prefers sacrifice everything before Face the problem. That tension, latent on each page, generates a constant sensation of restlessness, amplified by a precise and enveloping prose.

Trump and Riviera Gazatí

Dunmore maneuvers focus on farmers, not on the town, since they live isolated in a idyllic environment on which they want to build a tourist complex. “There is a time when the doctor’s wife tells the protagonists: ‘I will never understand the poor.’ Thus Samson highlights the disinterest on one part of society over the other. For me, it has many parallels with Nazism, ”says the editor.

The fact that the objective is to force the inhabitants to force a holiday center, also remember, according to Álvarez, the Riviera designed by Trump for Gaza.

For the editor, one of the keys to the novel is in his ability to dialogue with authors such as King or Jackson. As in ‘The corn boys’ or ‘the lottery’, here fear does not come from the supernatural, but of the human condition itself: the pressure of the group, the loss of identity and the delivery before seductive but lethal power figures.

Although written almost fifty years ago, the novel directly connects with current problems: real estate speculation, gentrification, social inequality or the progressive disappearance of rural communities against economic interests. ‘The auctioneer’ works as a disturbing mirror of our present.

Rediscover Joan Samson means opening the door to a powerful, absorbing and disturbing story that challenges to look straight at the dynamics of power and submission. ‘The auctioneer’ breaks like an uncomfortable but necessary reminder: sometimes Monsters do not come from outside.