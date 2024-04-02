Which is better: accountant Fantozzi's 1975 Bianchina or the Jeep inside which the two young protagonists of Jurassik Park hid to avoid becoming dinner for a terrible Tirex? These are just two of the many cars that will be hosted in the month of April by the exhibition entitled Cult – Cars&Movies, a transversal exhibit design project curated by GL Events Italia that unites cinema and automotive by bringing on stage the vehicles from some successful films from the last 50 years. years.

The list is long: from the unforgettable Herbie, the Tutto Matto Beetle to the Mini Coopers that speed through the streets of Turin in The Italian Job, passing through the Jaguar E-type used in the 2021 film “Diabolik” by the Manetti Bros, for the Ferrari 308 GTS of Magnum PI or, better yet, the Mercedes 204 D used by Alberto Sordi and Carlo Verdone in the 1982 film “Traveling with Dad”.

In short, a catwalk of cinema history on four wheels which will enrich two events scheduled in April at Lingotto Fiere: Torino Comics – from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th April – and Amts Auto Moto Turin Show, scheduled from Friday 19th to Sunday April 21st.