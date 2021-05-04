Italian physician Giorgio Galanti was found guilty of the manslaughter of the Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. This is reported by Euronews.

Galanti is the last of the medics to examine Astori and allow him to speak. The player was checked at the clinic seven months before the tragedy. Galanti received a probationary year in prison for not revealing an athlete’s heart ailment.

The initiation of a criminal case became known in March 2018. The investigation suggested manslaughter even before Astori’s autopsy. The player died in his sleep.

On March 4, Astori was found dead in a hotel room in the city of Udine on the eve of Fiorentina’s match with local Udinese. The city’s prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo announced that the athlete’s death was due to natural causes and at the same time expressed surprise that this happened to a football player whose health is regularly checked.