The Moscow Department of Transport named the culprit for the large-scale failure on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya metro line from the Planernaya station to the Oktyabrsky Pole. This is reported in Telegram-channel department.

The preliminary reason is that the contractor ELEROM did not comply with the established rules for carrying out work in the tunnel after the completion of work on the scheduled replacement of the high-voltage cable. In this regard, an infrastructure check was organized.

The company will be fined and suspended from work until all the details are clarified. The work of the Technical Supervision Service of the Moscow Metro will also be analyzed.

A large-scale failure in the work of the capital’s subway occurred on the morning of February 4. Muscovites who were late for work because of this were offered certificates.

