The culprit of the attack on police officers near the building of the US Congress regularly wrote on social networks that he was being followed by American special services, writes CNN on Friday, April 2.

According to sources of the TV channel, 25-year-old Noah Green published posts on Instagram in which he expressed confidence that he was “persecuted by the US government,” and also called the country’s authorities “the main enemy of blacks.”

In addition, the man was sure that the FBI and CIA officers were conducting special operations against him. According to him, the special services tried to poison him and influence the psyche. It is noted that these records suggest that Green may have suffered from mental disorders.

Earlier it was reported that Noah Green shared the ideas of the “Nation of Islam” movement, the purpose of which, in particular, was to improve the position of African Americans in society.

On Friday, a man in a car crashed into a checkpoint outside the building of the US Congress, after which he got out of the car and began brandishing a knife. The police had to shoot him and take him into custody. The attacker was later reported to have died. In addition, one of the two injured police officers died.

US President Joe Biden ordered to lower flags over the White House in memory of the deceased law enforcement officer. The Capitol building itself was closed at the entrance and exit, the employees were forbidden to approach the windows.