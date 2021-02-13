Olympic medalist and multiple world champion Vladimir Drachev called the culprit for the failures of the Russian biathlon team at the world championship. Reported by RIA News…

According to the athlete, the head coach of the team Valery Polkhovsky is responsible for the result. Drachev noted that the athletes give their all during the races, but due to the failure in preparation they cannot compete with the best biathletes in the world.

Drachev also said that there is no need to fire Polkhovsky right now. However, after the end of the tournament, the leadership of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) must draw conclusions.

On Saturday, February 13, the best of the Russians – Irina Kazakevich – became the 19th in the sprint. In previous races at the world championship, the Russians were also left without medals. The competition, taking place in Slovenian Pokljuka, will end on February 21.