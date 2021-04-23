German MP Waldemar Gerdt has found the culprit in the diplomatic crisis between Russia and the Czech Republic. A member of the German Bundestag Committee on International Affairs spoke about this in an interview with the TV channel “360”.

According to him, this situation is most likely “in the program line of the new American course.” The parliamentarian stressed that all this was programmed and worked out.

Gerdt also said that the party of US President Joe Biden is the party of war. He noted that Biden has proved this more than once and has intensified many conflicts. At the same time, the deputy added that the actions of Prague are due to “submission to pressure to the side that cannot be refused.”

Earlier, the United States supported the decision of the Czech Republic to expel Russian diplomats. State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was necessary to act decisively in response to Moscow’s actions “that threaten territorial integrity, energy security or the vital infrastructure of our allies and partners.”

The Czech Republic accused Russia of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetica. 18 diplomats were expelled from the country, whom Prague suspects of working for the special services. Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata. Later it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic would equalize the number of employees in the embassies.