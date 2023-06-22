A few weeks ago a post went viral on social networks where they accused the whatsapp app of spying on the users of the instant messaging platform even when they were not using its services.

On that occasion, a netizen used his account Twitter to post screenshots where he exposed how, despite being asleep, it appeared that the real-time messaging app of meta was using the microphone of the cell phone.

However, it has just been revealed that the error did not come from the messaging platform of the company of the Billionaire Mark Zuckerbergbut it was derived from Google.

This is how we can tell you that, contrary to what has been said in recent weeks, the WhatsApp app has not been spying on you, but rather it is all a Google flaw.

And it is that Meta has held responsible for this error to alphabeta technology company that has ended up confirming that the fault lies with the Android operating systembeing a bug in this one that has caused the problem with the microphone of mobile devices.

In this sense, Google has not provided further details about the impact that Android users have had, limiting itself to recognizing that it is an error in the joint operation of said operating system and WhatsApp, which has caused this application to request access. to the microphone even when you are not using the microphone function or the electronic application.

To put an end to this problem, Google has recommended Android users to update the Meta app. The foregoing has been advised by the company in a statement posted on the virtual platforms.

Thus, taking into account the above, you can be sure that the WhatsApp app has not been spying on you. However, in the event that you want to be more secure when using the services of this electronic application, we remind you that this platform has many functions and tools focused on the security of its millions of users. In fact, the option that allows you to review all your privacy settings in a practical and quick way has recently been enabled.