Culiacán, Sinaloa.- “The farm” is the new section that the Culiacán Zoo has that from today opens its doors to the general public with an extra cost of 35 pesos.

In this area both girls, boys and adults will have the opportunity to interact with the different pets and feed them thanks to which the staff at the entrance of “La Granja” will provide a bag with food with the specific parties of each one of them.

The director of the Zoo, Diego García, explained that the purpose is for the little ones to learn in a fun way about the good treatment and care of the flora and fauna.

Read more: Rubén Rocha meets with the national coordinator of Civil Protection

Edgar, in charge of this section, pointed out that there are around 70 specimens of different species from rabbits, chickens, turkeys, cows, sheep, ducks and goats.