The terror doesn’t stop in October. ‘Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey’a horror adaptation of the classic bear, will premiere in the streaming almost seven months after its release in theaters around the world. This genre film slasher It will bring us back to the tender character, but in its most terrifying and bloody form. This time he will not be alone, since those remembered piglet and Igor They will accompany him on a sordid adventure that will not be suitable for everyone.

If you don’t want to miss this adaptation and want to celebrate Halloween in a great way, in the following note, we will tell you all the details so you can watch the premiere of the film ONLINE.

When is ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ released ONLINE?

The horror film, which is under the direction of Rhys Frake-Waterfield, will premiere on streaming on Friday, October 13, 2023. This release takes place almost seven months after its screening in movie theaters, which took place on March 2 in Latin America.

Development of the film began when AA Milne’s original work became public domain in the United States. In this way, The Walt Disney Company no longer exclusively owns the film rights to the characters.

Where to watch ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ ONLINE?

‘Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey’ can be seen on the date previously indicated on the platform Prime Video, who obtained the rights to broadcast it. The film, as expected, is rated R; That is, it is exclusively aimed at an adult audience.

On the other hand, the film, whose total duration is 84 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 24 minutes, was not well received by critics, who did not hesitate to destroy the terrifying adaptation. Rotten Tomatoes rated ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ at just 3%. Thus, it remained one of the worst films, not only of 2023, but also of recent years. On the other hand, on IMDb, it appears with a score of 2.9 out of a total of 10.

Despite the harsh words of the experts, the footage was very successful, so much so that a sequel has already been confirmed, where we will see a classic character who was not present during the first installment: Tigger, who, as could not be otherwise Way, it looks totally creepy.

This is what Tigger will look like in the second part of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’. Photo: MovieCompany

What is ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ about?

“The film follows Pooh and Piglet, who have gone wild and bloodthirsty, as they terrorize a group of young college girls and Christopher Robin as he returns to the Hundred Acre Wood many years after leaving for college,” he notes. the official synopsis of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’.

