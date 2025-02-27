The figure is still unknown … Exactly of released political prisoners but several relatives consulted by ABC declared that in the whole country they are receiving calls from the authorities to notify them that they must go to prisons in the next few days to pick up their relative.

So far, none is receiving unconditional freedom, but, as in the previous cases, are being released under “probation” or “extrapenal license”, so the threat to return to prison remains.

On January 14, the regime of Havana announced the release of 553 people deprived of liberty; The measure occurred after the Biden administration’s decision to eliminate Cuba from the list of sponsoring countries of terrorism and other sanctions. Havana did not recognize that it was an exchange, but would happen “in the spirit of the ordinary jubilee of 2025” and after conversations with Pope Francis. However, White House sources confirmed that, indeed, it was an exchange.

Between January 15 and 20, 209 political prisoners were releasedaccording to data collected by the NGO Prisoners Defenders (PD), in a process without transparency. However, without any explanation, the authorities paused the benefits in the midst of Trump’s possession. Everything seemed to indicate that it was an answer to the fact that Trump returned to Cuba to the list of terrorism sponsors.

Most of the releases had been prison for more than three years and had been prosecuted for participating in the massive anti -government protests of July 11 and 12, 2021 (11j); Among them is José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the opposition group Patriotic Union of Cuba, and Félix Navarro, president of the opponent for democracy Pedro Luis Boitel.

Of the total released, 91% already had the right to an open regime, probation or immediate freedom for even more than a year, “confirming more fraud of the dictatorship,” according to PD.

Fraudulent release

“Once again, the Cuban regime has played with the perversion he exercised since time immemorial against the families of protesters and human rights defenders,” PD said. The NGO classified this process as a “fraudulent release.”

Thousands of relatives are desperate, at the expectation of a phone call in which they are informed that their son, brother or father will be released. However, it is very likely that the majority suffer a disappointment because the 553 figure does not cover even half of the total amount of political prisoners currently existing on the island.