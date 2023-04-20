President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), on March 25, during the Ibero-American Summit. Mauricio Duenas Castaneda (EFE)

There was not the slightest surprise in the constitution of the new Cuban Parliament. As everyone expected, the country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is also the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, was re-elected this Wednesday for a second term. The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, and the senior staff of the current leadership of the Government and the Council of State will also repeat in their posts, as well as the historical leaders who are still active, with or without positions, and who maintain their quota intact in the power despite his advanced age. Raúl Castro, who will turn 92 in June, attended the constitutive session of the tenth legislature of the National Assembly looking good, and he was referred to by almost all the speakers as the undisputed leader of the revolution.

Five years ago, when he was appointed president, Díaz-Canel assumed “continuity” as his main guide and motto of government. Today, when the island is going through one of the worst crises in its history and the challenges are immense, no one seems to doubt that the focus for the next five years will be continuity within continuity. In the new cabinet, of 29 portfolios, only four of its holders change: the ministers of Education, Higher Education, Finance and Prices and also that of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment. This important ministry, which for 15 years was directed by Rodrigo Malmierca, representative of an intermediate generation, returns to the hands of the historic Ricardo Cabrisas, a veteran (born in 1937) who has been responsible at different times for the main economic positions.

Cabrisas himself, Inés María Chapman, Jorge Luís Tapia, Alejandro Gil (head of Economy), José Luís Perdomo and the historic Ramiro Valdés, 90, who was twice Minister of the Interior, remain as deputy prime ministers. The veteran Esteban Lazo was also re-elected as Parliament president, and the heads of the most important ministries, including Foreign Relations, Tourism, Armed Forces, Public Health, Interior and Industry, continue in their posts. As is customary in the Cuban Parliament, which in this legislature went from 605 deputies to 470, the votes to elect these senior positions were unanimous or overwhelming.

A man at his workplace listens to Díaz-Canel address the Cuban Congress after his re-election, this Wednesday in Havana. ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI (REUTERS)

After the National Assembly and the Government were constituted, the first to speak was Marrero, former Minister of Tourism and one of the strong men of the new generation of leaders, who made a barricade but self-critical speech, highlighting his “dissatisfaction as head of Government for not having achieved the objectives expected by the people”. He spoke of the challenges of recent years and mentioned the “intensification of the US blockade” and the attempts by the United States to “subvert order” on the island as the first cause of the difficulties his country is going through, and then the impact of the crisis exacerbated by the covid-19 epidemic. He said that the current one would be “a government in the street next to the people” that would fight to “eliminate the obstacles and obstacles that generated dissatisfaction in the population,” and emphasized the need to “produce more” and to face “the inflation”, which has skyrocketed exponentially in the last two years coinciding with the failed implementation of monetary unification, which has caused Cubans to lose a large part of their purchasing power.

Díaz-Canel later intervened and thanked Raúl Castro for “the support and trust placed in him”, which, he said, would never disappoint. He also spoke of the US embargo as the major cause of Cuban anguish, denouncing that this policy intensified by Trump and that “Biden maintains” intends to exacerbate internal problems to try to surrender Cuba by starvation. He affirmed that Washington provided “financial support” to the “mercenaries” who are trying to create chaos in the country from within, and also referred to the existence of an international “media campaign” to try to distort the results of the last electoral appointments. in Cuba, highlighting the high abstention rate. The Cuban president defended the existing single-party system on the island and said that it was necessary to achieve unity, and established as priorities to get out of the economic hole to focus “on food production, the efficiency of investment processes, the development of the socialist state company, the complementarity of the different economic actors and facing inflation”. “We must,” he said, “take up the gigantic challenge without discouragement.”

The president affirmed that he was aware of how the crisis and the deterioration of living conditions were impacting youth, and expressed his concern about the “high migration” registered in recent times -according to data from the United States, in 2022 close to 300,000 Cubans illegally entered their territory through the Mexican border. “We cannot be part of the politicization of the Cuban migration that our enemy defends, but establish a relationship with the Cuban emigration from closeness, because their homeland respects them,” he opined, pointing out that “those of us who are resisting and building here have those Cubans”, but not with those who have sold “their soul to the devil”.

“The revolution is the method, the way to achieve the greatest justice and well-being possible,” he said, reinforcing his commitment to continuity.

