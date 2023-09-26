The attack occurred just hours after Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel returned to the island, after attending the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York last week..

The Cuban embassy was reopened in 2015 when the two countries resumed diplomatic relations severed since 1961. Rodriguez said shots were also fired at the embassy from a rifle in the 2020 attack..

“Anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when they feel impunity, something Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about,” Rodriguez said on “X,” formerly known as Twitter.“.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the United States strongly condemns the attack.

“We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and law enforcement authorities to ensure a timely and appropriate investigation as well as to offer our support for future protection efforts,” he added in a statement.“.

The US State Department said earlier that it was coordinating with the police in Washington, which referred comment on the incident to the Secret Service.