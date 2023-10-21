To have a good time and forget the stress of the day, nothing like a good drink in a great place. But since the options are very diverse, it is always good to have a guide of what the pubs that have the best service and drinks, and one located in Miami, with Cuban roots, is among the best in the world.

In the 15th edition of the classification The World’s 50 Best Bars it was announced that Café la Trova It is ranked number 24 on the list, next to other greats such as Sips, in Barcelona, ​​which took first place; and Double Chicken Please, from New York or Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City in third place.

Café la trova serves classic cocktails and innovations

Café la Trova among the best bars in the world

He Café la Trova It is located in what is known as Little Havana. Miami and was considered on the list because, according to experts, he is a legend among both Cubans who moved to USA as among cocktail enthusiasts.

Café la trova has Cuban roots

In the list of winners you can read that Café la Trova It is a must-see destination in the lively scene of pubs of Miami. In this place, attendees will be served by master bartender Julio Cabrera or his son Andy, who pay tribute to the island behind the bar. In fact Julio Cabrera is known as the godfather of modern Cuban bartender cocktails.

On the menu you can find the classics Cubans such as Daiquiris and some original drinks such as the Guayabero, a mixture of reposado tequila, guava jam, cayenne syrup, agave and lime. Those who want to visit can take advantage of their daily happy hour with a selection of cocktails for a price of US$7 that are combined with some foods at a good price.

But it is not only about drinks, in the kitchen is chef Michelle Bernstein, who is a James Beard Award winner. And what would a bar be without music, in this case there are live performances seven days a week.

At Café la trova there is live music

This bar was also considered in the 2020 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars, but at that time it was ranked number 70. Little by little, with its atmosphere and its innovative cocktails, it rose in the ranking.