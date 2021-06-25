Green light of the CTS to the opening of the discos in the white zone. “The CTS underlined how the current epidemiological picture is characterized by a limited circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the national territory but at the same time the Delta variant is gradually emerging which according to ECDC is destined to become dominant in European countries in the summer months” . The Technical Scientific Committee writes it in a note at the end of the meeting to provide indications regarding the reopening of discos in the summer and providing for some poles that the entertainment venues must respect such as outdoor performance, maximum capacity 50%, customer traceability and entry only to green certificate holders.

Instead, it will be up to the government to indicate the date for the reopening of the discos. “They will reopen with the green pass and with specific recommendations. The date is up to the government ”, confirmed Cts coordinator Franco Locatelli. “The opening of the discos can be considered where the protocols provide that the activities are limited to contexts that can guarantee the performance exclusively outdoors – reads the press release – entry is limited to holders of a valid green certificate that it cannot be replaced by self-certification; crowding cannot exceed 50% of the maximum capacity including service personnel and employees; anyone with a temperature above 37.5 or symptoms compatible with Covid-19 avoid access; the traceability of the users present is guaranteed; users are aware that these activities are among those with the greatest risk of gathering and transmitting the SARS-CoV-2 virus that it is therefore necessary to adopt responsible behaviors such as to reduce the risk of transmission; any restaurant and bar activities are subject to the rules already in force “.

“Finally, the CTS recommends that the Local Health Authorities and other institutions involved in safety – concludes the note – are involved in the validation and compliance with the prevention and sanitation protocols to guarantee maximum compliance with safety measures”. The CTS highlighted in expressing the opinion that discos are “known as those with the greatest transmission risk and how this type of risk has also been confirmed in the recent past”. Furthermore, it was highlighted that the customers belong “largely to the younger age groups which at present are among those with the lowest vaccination coverage, in particular if it refers to the complete vaccination cycle and also represent the subjects intrinsically more susceptible to spread the Delta variant characterized by greater infectious capacity than the variants currently in circulation “.

Now it is up to the Minister of Health Speranza to sign the relative ordinance and set a date that could be that of July 3 (as the managers ask) or that of 10, as had been hypothesized in the last few hours by Undersecretaries Costa and Sileri. “For us it is a gray and not white smoke – says Maurizio Pasca della Silb – if those who enter the disco have the green pass, the clubs are in fact Covid free and there is no reason to reduce the capacity, which is economically unsustainable for us. , or to observe spacing and hold the bezel. Especially considering that for weeks now people have been dancing everywhere in Italy illegally without rules or controls. In the meantime, it is important to start again, then we hope for a review of the rules and also a reopening date for indoor venues “.

