With the aim of contributing to a more efficient and respectful port development with the maritime environment, the president of the Port Authority of Vigo, Carlos Botana, visited the Automotive Technology Center of Galicia (CTAG) on Friday, and met with deputy director, Luis Moreno, to advance a strategic collaboration in the field of digitalization and sustainability of the Olivic port. Both entities seek to implement responsible use of natural resources in the Ría de Vigo.

Specifically, both entities will explore opportunities for collaboration in various technological areas of common interest, such as Digitalization solutions To optimize port operations, the promotion of circular economy and energy efficiency, and the improvement of Working conditions of professionals of the port (dockers, rederas, leon operators, port police, etc.)

Another of the axes of action will focus on the development of new port logistics solutions, and research in alternative sources of energy generation and storage. The collaboration also includes implementing sustainable mobility solutions for transport and logistics of last mile as Shuttle Autonomous.

The director of CTAG, Luis Moreno stressed the importance of this synergy. In this regard, he explained that Ctag has been betting for yearsto technology transfer to sectors such as logistics and port. “Our experience in sustainable mobility, AI and digitalization can provide great value to the transformation of the port of Vigo”, aligning technology and innovation for a more efficient and sustainable future.

Digital twin

This collaboration could materialize in concrete R&D projects, such as the development of a digital twin of the port, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in its operations and the impulse of sustainable mobility solutions. The project for the installation of A green hydrogen plant In the port of Vigo it was another of the key points of the meeting and where the technological center has much to contribute.

With this meeting, CTAG reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its active role in the digital and sustainable transformation of strategic sectors at regional, national and international level. In addition to Carlos Botana and Luis Moreno; Gerardo González, Head of Department Works and Economics Azul, and Alberto Jaraiz, Head of the Environment Division of the Port Authority of Vigo and Ana Paul, Director of Technological Innovation and Francisco Sánchez, Director of the Division of Electronics and Smart Mobility of CTAG .