The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has expressed its discontent with the referee from Castilla-La Mancha, Isidro Díaz de Mera, who caused a controversy during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid at Montjuïc. According to Diario Marca, Díaz de Mera was caught in a conversation with Valladolid’s coach, Paulo Pezzolano, in which he was heard making controversial recommendations, suggesting: “I don’t want you to hit, just make little fouls.” This situation has generated a strong reaction within the Spanish refereeing community.
The situation occurred in the tunnel to the changing rooms, during the break in the match, at a time that should traditionally be free of interaction between the referees and the protagonists of the game. According to the CTA rules, the referees are prohibited from speaking in these areas, precisely to avoid misunderstandings or controversies that may arise from inappropriate comments. However, Díaz de Mera not only broke this protocol, but he did so in a match that was under the spotlight of the media, which increased the impact of his words.
The CTA officials have stressed that the referee’s recommendations were completely inappropriate, especially in a match involving teams of the stature of FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, where media coverage is at its peak and any comment can be easily amplified. According to Marca, the CTA has warned Díaz de Mera about the importance of maintaining caution in these contexts, reminding him of the multitude of cameras present at such events.
Images broadcast by Movistar Plus captured the conversation between Díaz de Mera and Pezzolano, in which the referee expressed his concern about the opposing team’s protests, stressing the need to avoid actions that could lead to hard fouls. Although the conversation seemed informal, his words have provoked a wave of criticism due to the suggestion that soft fouls were committed on purpose.
The CTA has called on all referees to avoid this type of behaviour and maintain the neutrality required of them, especially in high-level matches where media attention and pressure are greater. The case of Díaz de Mera highlights the importance of taking care of every detail in refereeing actions, since, as has been shown, any error in judgement can generate unnecessary controversy and damage the credibility of the refereeing community.
This incident highlights once again the delicate position in which referees find themselves in Spanish football, where every decision and comment is closely scrutinised. With the CTA’s warning, it is hoped that this type of situation will not happen again, especially in such high-profile matches as the one between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid.
