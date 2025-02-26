He Discipline Committee He has removed the red card to Antony and the Brazilian star can play against the real Madrid… A decision that evidently celebrates the Betics but that raises blisters throughout the environment of Real Madrid and its media machinery, very sensitive in recent times with the arbitration issue. The fact is that the referees themselves censor and also show their surprise to the ‘correction’ of Antony’s play with Juan Iglesias that the federative body has made.

And is that the Technical Referee Committee (CTA) He showed his total conformity with the expulsion of Antony in the match against Getafe CF but the Verdiblancas allegations have made the discipline committee reflect, which has ‘pardoned’ the Brazilian and has not left in the best place the collegiate of the party, Alberola Rojas.

The CTA considered that the application of the regulation by Alberola Rojas in the action of Antony was perfect, being, according to the collective chaired by Sevillian Luis Medina Cantalejoan entrance from behind without any possibility of getting to play the ball, beyond the strength or impact of it.

Betis claimed that the action did not have sufficient forcefulness to be considered an aggression or a reckless entry, interpretation that the committees host but that they flat the referees, which they see rearbitraje in the play by the committee, and Real Madrid .