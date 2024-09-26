Rai is a sort of mirror of the country and above all of the political balance

In recent weeks, troubled by serious national and international news events, apparently minor news concerns the appointment of the directors of the Rai. More precisely, the House and Senate have finally appointed the 4 members of the council who are chosen by the Parliamenttwo for each Chamber (two others are indicated by the government and one by the RAI employees’ assembly).

The Chamber elected Federica Frangi and Roberto Natale; the Senate Antonio Marano and Alessandro di Majo (source: “Il Post”). To guarantee plurality, the majority and the opposition designate one councilor each. The Democratic Party, however, had decided not to participate in the vote, as Action And Italia Viva; unlike 5 Star Movement (M5S) e Green Left Alliance (AVS). In each chamber, therefore, the centre-right coalition expressed one councilor and the other was voted by M5S and AVS (sources: “Affari Italiani” and “Il Post”).

In practice, what happened with the election of the RAI board of directors? What happened was that the centre-right voted unitedly, while the “wide field” was split: Pd (Schlein) plus Iv (Renzi) plus Action (Calenda), on one side; M5S (Conte) and AVS (Bonelli and Fratoianni) on the other.

If, as many observers think, in reality Rai is a sort of mirror of the country and above all of the political balancecould what happened with the appointments in Rai be a reliable signal that the “wide field” will never be made? Undoubtedly, Rai has a long history that reflects and often influences Italy’s political and social balance.

Founded (in the radio version) in 1924 (i.e. a century ago), Rai has gone through various historical phases, from fascism to the Republic, and has always had a significant role in the Italian cultural, social and media panorama. In fact, Rai not only broadcasts entertainment, information and culture programs, but it is also an important public service tool.

This means that its contents and internal dynamics can often effectively reflect the political and social trends of the country. Furthermore, the Rai it is often at the center of political debates, with various governments trying to influence its management and contents. This makes the Rai a true microcosm of Italian political dynamics. Hence the temptation to generalize and conclude that, as was split over Rai, the broader Center-Left will also split in view of the political elections in three years’ time.

Given that the topic is complex, my personal opinion is that it is premature to draw such a clear conclusion. However, the signal coming from Rai is clear: at the present moment, a figure is missing “federative”, in the absence of which the unity of the “wide field” actually risks being a utopia. The enlarged unity of the Center-Left was possible with Romano Prodi. Today no one still seems capable of assuming the role of the Bolognese professor. He’s studying it Elly Schleinbut the events on Rai make us understand that the road is still long, very long. Not impossible, but certainly impervious.

Read also/ RAI board of directors, new members elected: the Meloni-Conte pact holds. Affari’s previews confirmed: here are the names – Affaritaliani.it