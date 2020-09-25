Markus Söder has to deal with traditional things on a regular basis. At the last real CSU party congress, it was the women’s quota that the delegates denied the reform-minded boss. At the first real digital party congress, at which the party meets in front of the screens on Saturday, Söder faces a debate about “corrupting language with superfluous gender formulations”, another about a ban on “slaughtering without safe anesthesia” and one over the burqa.

But it is probably okay with the CSU boss if the 800 delegates deal with such issues. Lately, Söder has nothing against taking a back seat as a person.

The party congress was actually planned differently. The CSU wanted to meet in mid-December, two weeks after the CDU party congress at which the big sister elects her chairman. In Munich, the question of the candidate for chancellor would have been pre-negotiated, so to speak.

But a major event is out of the question, especially not in Munich. After all, Söder’s strict anti-corona course is a trademark. In Bavaria, the number of infections is still unusually high. This not only makes face-to-face party conferences seem impossible. The CSU boss has to bake slightly smaller pretzels himself.

It would therefore not surprise anyone in their own ranks if his speech sounds less like a federal government declaration than rather Bavarian. After all, if you listened carefully, you could notice a variation in Söder’s long-term insurance policy “My place is in Bavaria” recently. As CSU boss and prime minister he was “practically promoted”, he recently reported to the FAZ. And the CSU MPs in the state parliament heard at their autumn retreat: “Nobody always believes me, but I mean it this way: My place is in Bavaria, and I will stay there.”

An application related to corona is not included

Of course, this does not end the speculations. But whoever speaks to leading CSU people, gets the impression that nobody wants to fuel the K question. The CDU can only react stubbornly if the impression arises before the election that its new boss does not count, says a Christian Socialist. At the same time, there is the secret concern that Söder could haunt the CDU party congress as a kind of shadow candidate.

Norbert Röttgen, who nobody gives a chance of victory over Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz, has positioned himself as the applicant who could voluntarily leave the field to the popular Bavaria in the chancellor question. They don’t want to encourage this trick in Munich.

Little will be said about candidates for chancellor at the virtual party congress – the first of its kind in the CSU after the virtual premiere in May, which was still free of debate. Instead, the burqa, slaughtering and the language struggle move into focus.

Incidentally, the prominence does not owe the topic to the media’s preference for marginal issues. The delegates themselves selected application C15 from the Munich City Councilor Reinhold Babor as urgent in an online vote from the 400 pages of the application book. 16 motions came together to be debated at the four-hour event. An application related to corona is not included. So either the party is satisfied with Söder’s line. Or it is really even more important for them to state: “The convulsive choice of words in gender language must be avoided in authorities and educational institutions.” Robert Birnbaum