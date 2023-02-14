The issue of involving a joint grouping of Russia and Belarus in the CSTO exercises is being discussed

At present, the issue of involving a joint Russian-Belarusian grouping in the exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) “Indestructible Brotherhood” in Belarus is being discussed. This was stated by the head of the CSTO joint headquarters, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, reports BELTA.

According to him, the corresponding decision will be made by the organizers of the maneuvers.