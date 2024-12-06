Next Monday, the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) will go before the Ombudsman to report that private clinics are delaying and suspending Muface medical appointments. What’s more, he is asking officials to pay for the treatments themselves if they want to be treated.

In addition, they will convey to the body their concern about the situation of “insecurity and alarm” in which the mutualists and beneficiaries find themselves, since their right to health protection and medical assistance under the “legally established” conditions is being threatened. “The situation is especially worrying, since many of the complaints received are from people who suffer from some type of chronic or certain serious illness,” said the CSIF.

Likewise, the union will attend next Wednesday, that is, on December 11 to the Congress of Deputies to register “the hundreds” of complaints received by mutualists. The objective is for parliamentary groups to be aware of the situation and present parliamentary initiatives in defense of maintaining the Muface model.

Besideshas called for demonstrations for December 14 in Madrid. They will defend their right to health protection and medical assistance through the health concert. “CSIF is not going to allow the health of 1.5 million mutual members and beneficiaries to be played with, so we do not rule out new mobilizations, such as partial strikes or even a total strike in the Public Service,” he stressed.

Nowadays, there is a lot of uncertainty about Muface. At the beginning of November, DKV, Asisa and Adeslas decided not to participate in the healthcare concert, as they had done in previous years, because the economic conditions offered were not sufficient.

Faced with this scenario, the Government decided to open a preliminary consultation, which ended yesterday, to launch a new tender and cover private healthcare for 2025 and 2026. In this consultation, DKV has asked to increase the premium by 40.6% and that the The duration of the new agreement is one year, while the other two insurers have not made public the requested increase.