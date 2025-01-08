The Higher Sports Council (CSD) will give the green light to grant a precautionary measure to FC Barcelona, ​​allowing, for now, the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to be registered in LaLiga, as announced tonight by the ‘El Larguero’ program of the Chain Being. This decision, once it is official, will allow both players to be available for Hansi Flick and registered in LaLiga, although not definitively.

This ruling would not enable them to participate in Barcelona’s next match against Athletic Club, which will be played today, Wednesday, in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh. According to program sources Chain Beingit is not ruled out that Olmo and Pau Víctor could play in the final of the tournament if the Barça team reaches it.

It should be noted that the precautionary measure granted by the CSD would not imply that the players already have the green light to play for the rest of the season. At this time, what would be recognized is that FC Barcelona’s allegations, based on a 52-page report presented on Tuesday, have sufficient legal foundations to be evaluated.

