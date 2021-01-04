The Higher Sports Council has rejected in its entirety the complaint filed on September 11 of this year by the president of Atlético Guardés against the president of the RFEBM, Francisco Blázquez, and his Board of Directors.

The Galician team that plays in the Iberdrola Guerreras League denounced the RFEBM for considering that the agreements adopted at the 2018 and 2019 general assemblies regarding the hiring of players registered with Social Security had been breached, as well as for allowing the registration of female players in breach of the requirements of the immigration regulations.

The CSD resolution has been conclusive, fully rejecting all the arguments put forward by Atlético Guardés, rejecting the complaint in its entirety., concluding that the RFEBM has acted with absolute correctness, not producing any type of action contrary to the assembly agreements, nor violating rights or freedoms in relation to the licenses recognized for foreign players.

In the same way, This resolution affirms that “in view of the performance of the RFEBM it can be concluded that it is in accordance with the law”, evidencing that the RFEBM has fulfilled the mandate contained in the assembly agreements, including the internal regulations agreed with all the clubs for the distribution of the economic distribution allocated by the RFEBM itself from the agreement reached with Iberdrola and the Universo Mujer program.

With regard to licenses to foreign players, the CSD resolution concludes that there is no action by the RFEBM “an action contrary to the rights and freedoms of foreign people, nor a breach of the regulations that regulate the issuance of federative licenses ”.

In this way, and Since it was the club itself that made the complaint public, the RFEBM wants to convey this information to all fans, media and agents of our sport, since it is a demonstration of the good practice that prevails in the behavior of the Federation itself, its President and all the members of its Board of Directors.