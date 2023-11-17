This Friday, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) presented a reasoned request to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) to accelerate the electoral process in the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The RFEF is chaired on an interim basis by Pedro Rocha, the dolphin of former president Luis Rubiales, who resigned after the kissing scandal with soccer player Jenni Hermoso. And Rocha is consciously delaying the electoral call, according to the CSD, which advocates that the electoral process begin no later than next January.

The argument is part of a reasoned request demanded by the TAD to the CSD following the fact that on October 11, the government body chaired by Víctor Francos communicated to the aforementioned sports court the complaint that Miguel Galán, president of the coaching school (Cenafe ), presented against Rocha and the managing commission that he presides over for not calling the elections immediately. Upon communication of Galán’s complaint, the TAD responded to the CSD that it did not simply have to communicate it, but rather present arguments that require the opening of a sanctioning file against Rocha and the members of the managing committee.

Ministerial sources suspect that Rocha is delaying the process as much as possible to gain time and support with a view to presenting his candidacy for the presidency of Spanish football, despite the fact that when he was appointed by Rubiales as interim president, on August 25, he announced to the barons of the territorials who would not appear. The CSD understands that it would be contrary to the regulations to unduly delay the interim situation that the federation is currently experiencing.

In his complaint, Galán maintained, supported by article 31.8 of the federative statutes, that once Luis Rubiales resigned on September 10, Rocha, who became president of the managing commission, should have called the elections as soon as possible with the current assembly so that the chosen candidate would preside over the federation until the end of the mandate of the already former federative president. Once this was completed, according to statutory regulations, elections would be called again, but with a new federative assembly.

As it was an Olympic year, Rubiales’ mandate ended in the second half of 2024, but Rocha, as agreed with Francos in September, requested the electoral advance that the ministerial order that regulates elections in sports federations allows since Spain had qualified. for the Paris Games. The TAD issued a report favorable to the aforementioned advance and the CSD approved it, but Rocha has not yet announced the start of the electoral process. The CSD fears that, given Rocha’s delay, the elections cannot be held in the first quarter of 2024, as agreed.

For its part, the managing commission chaired by Rocha understands that article 31.8 to which Galán alludes in his complaint does not set a specific deadline to call the elections, in addition to considering that carrying out two electoral processes in such a short space of time does not make sense. .

In its reasoned request to the TAD, the CSD first argues that the interim situation of a management commission cannot be unlimited, but that its activity must be carried out within a reasonable time frame and therefore urges the sports court to appreciate whether or not said period has been exceeded at this time and also to resolve the existing legal discrepancy.

After that first request to the TAD to determine if the interim situation that the federation is experiencing has been delayed more than necessary, there is a serious warning from the CSD to Rocha and the managing commission to start the electoral process in January and thus the elections can be held in the first quarter of 2024. According to the government agency, an undue delay in the start of the electoral process or an unjustified delay based on the fact that article 31.8 does not establish a specific deadline could give rise to a new reasoned request to the TAD to to open a file and sanction Rocha and the members of the managing committee.

After Rubiales’ resignation, Rocha served as interim president after being hand-picked by the Granada leader himself before the latter’s controversial intervention in the assembly on August 25 in which he refused to resign. Some of the possible candidates and also ministerial sources consulted think that Rocha may be taking advantage of his current position as president of the managing committee to consolidate his hypothetical candidacy, constructing a story based on the fact that peace has come to Spanish football due to its approach to LaLiga. chaired by Javier Tebas, as well as for the management of the organization of the 2030 World Cup, already awarded to Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

If the TAD determined that there was only one electoral process with the existence of a new assembly and Rocha and the managing commission did not begin the process at the beginning of 2024, as the Government intends, the elections would not be held until April or May due to the previous steps. that must occur, such as developing the electoral regulations, which must be approved by the CSD, and preparing the census. The latter would be formed under the guidelines of the new ministerial order to regulate electoral processes in sports federations, which will be approved within a period of two weeks at the latest. This new regulation has been developed with the government’s purpose of regenerating the federative structures of football and Spanish sport in general as soon as possible. For this reason, the CSD wants Rocha to announce the start of the electoral process as soon as possible.

