The Cadiz Jota linares (‘Who would you take to a desert island?’, ‘Animals without a collar’) shoot for Netflix ‘The glass girls’, a story of overcoming and friendship between two dancers of the National Classical Ballet facing their personal demons. Maria Pedraza and the debutante Paula Losada they give life to the two dancers of the film. The cast is completed with Mona Martinez (‘Goodbye’), Marta Hazas (‘Velvet’), Ana Wagener, Olivia baglivi (‘The heroes of evil’) and Juanjo Almeida (‘Toy Boy’), along with different first-time performers.

‘The Crystal Girls’ talks about all the obsessions of ballet dancers, and about their need, like that of their entire generation, to find your place in the world: «I really wanted to talk about afraid and of the places that, unconsciously, we create to protect ourselves from it », confesses Jota Linares.

The script, written by Jota Linares together with Jorge Naranjo, director and scriptwriter of Nana Films, follows the story of Irene, the replacement for the great star of the National Classical Ballet after the latter’s unexpected suicide. The choreographer Antonio Ruz collaborates in the development of the film. When a dancer feels the pressure of her new starring role, she and a partner create a world of their own, alien to the expectations of others.

«Jota Linares and Nana films give me a piece of life. I am floating in a dream. Being ephemeral, this eternal dance that will always accompany me. Thank you always, ”María Pedraza wrote on her social networks, who started out as a classical dance dancer and who here combines her two passions, dance and interpretation, along with all the names of her classmates to thank the opportunity to interpret this character. «Something starts with ‘my one and only’ María Pedraza. Thanks Jota for now and for what is to come. For trusting me and for believing in cinema the way you do, “added Paula Losada, his co-star.

The movie, which it is filmed entirely in Madrid, is produced by Federation Sapin (for whom it is his first production), which is committed to alliances with new talents who seek to consolidate nationally and internationally, as pointed out by Nacho Manubens, producer of the film together with Juan Solá, Toni Sevilla and Mark Albela. for Netflix, although it is not clear whether prior to its premiere on the platform, a reduced premiere could be made in cinemas.