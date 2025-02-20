Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

Javier Mileithe president of Argentina, has starred in a recent controversy around cryptocurrencies due $ Poundin a “Cryptophyse” that has generated losses around 251 million dollars -All data collected by the consulting firm Nansen- and that accumulates more than A hundred complaints of the victims before the courts against the president for alleged crime of fraud.

The digital currency collapsed just a few hours after its value was fired, last Friday 14, as a consequence of the announcement of its launch by the Argentine president Milei in the social network X.

The president spread via X a project whose axis was the commercialization of the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency, promoting investment in said asset. As soon as the sales and value of it presented a gigantic rebound, so much so that the price of the active reached a maximum of $ 4.55 per unit one hour later of its launch. However, in just 12 hours, the value of the crypt, which had achieved the 4.5 billion dollars, collapsed immediately, says Nansen. Thus, the value of the currency was inflated until the majority investors withdrew earnings for 87.4 million, generating their collapse.

Compared to 14% of investors who obtained earnings worth 180 million dollars, the 86% They suffered losses. In an attempt to disconnect from the Fiasco, the Argentine president eliminated the message of his X account for which he encouraged his 3.8 million followers to invest in that asset. From then on, Milei has maintained his position of not being "familiar with the details of the project."









However, after the sinking of 5.58% of Argentine shares on Monday in Buenos Aires and after the fall of Argentine companies on Tuesday at Wall Street, the Argentine actions It is recovering from the initial blow While the president claims to have acted “in good faith” and emphasizes that he spread the cryptocurrency, but did not promote it. In addition to media, the case has resulted in the greatest political scandal of the Argentine president to date.