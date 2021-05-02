At least one million Argentines bought cryptocurrencies in recent months as a form of savings, in a context in which its followers grow daily and not only demand Bitcoin (BTC) but also other cryptocurrencies and investment vehicles that are part of blockchain technology.

The combination of a boom in mobile applications for investment management, the jump to digital that forced the pandemic and economic instability, added to the limits for the purchase of dollars, they encouraged a part of the population to seek in the world crypto investment options in the last time.

“The pandemic accelerated the adoption of crypto platforms. Today we have 1 million users in Argentina when at the beginning of 2020 we had 400 thousand, and it is a figure that grows month by month, “said Juan José Mendez, director of Ripio, the main cryptocurrency exchange in Argentina.

Although there is no official data on the number of users, More than 20 digital exchange houses (exchanges) operate in the country from which you can buy and sell crypto in pesos, so in the sector estimates that at least one million Argentines bought at least once and keep those assets.

“Digital platforms democratized investment tools for people who had never invested beyond a fixed term or buy in dollars. With crypto they can buy an asset that is tied to the price of the dollar and that they can reinvest in different ways. It is a very big change, “he added.

According to Gastón Krasny, CEO of SeSocio, the boom in new users led them to grow more than 10 times in the last year, with important peaks in new accounts in December, January and April.

“The peaks tend to occur whenever there is a sharp rise in prices or when the country’s economy has some shake,” said Krasny.

The accelerated adoption of crypto is not only local, but also responds to an international phenomenon in which large companies, investment funds and banks are adopting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as part of their portfolios, while payment processors such as VISA and Paypal are officially adopting them in their transactions.s.

When choosing what to buy, users who are just starting out in the market usually do so in two ways: with Bitcoin (BTC) or with so-called stablecoins (or “stablecoins”) such as DAI, USDC or USDT, for example. example, which are cryptocurrencies that follow the value of the dollar one by oner.

“Stablecoins are an ideal gateway because they are not subject to market volatility. That gives security to users. In turn, they are already the first step to move to other currencies and we notice that more and more Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) is also positioned as two cryptos of value, beyond their investment possibilities, “said Marcelo Cavazzoli, CEO and co-founder of Lemon Cash.

Until the end of 2020 the Lemon Cash users who bought the most stablecoins ranged from 30 to 40 years old. So far in 2021, on the portal specialized in the commercialization of cryptocurrencies they registered a strong growth of users between 18 and 25 years old who today are the maximum holders of this type of assets.

The purchase of stablecoins began to gain momentum in 2019, when the monthly quota for the purchase of dollars made these assets attractive as a way to “dollarize” savings in pesos.

Platforms such as Buen Bit, which allows you to buy DAI with a bank transfer, gained space and users at that time, although user demand for new options led them to offer BTC and ETH in recent months.

“Anyone who operates in homebanking can enter our platform and deposit pesos or dollars to buy DAI, ETH and BTC,” said Emiliano Limia, a spokesperson for Buen Bit, who acknowledged that they are expanding their crypto offer at the request of users.

“People demand new products from us every time. Although Bitcoin takes between 70% and 80% of our operations, more and more people are entering and looking for other crypto or DeFi tokens“Krasny assured.

Eduardo Del Pino, CEO of Bitex, pointed out in the next month they will list between 10 and 15 tokens, due to the demand of people who opened an account on his platform, which, he said, cPray at a rate of between 20% and 30% per month.

“The crypto market is so big that people want different products. You could almost say that Bitcoin became a conservative investment,” Del Pino said.

However, not all that glitters is gold in this market and understand the volatility of crypto and the projects in which it is invested is key to not losing money.

In fact, if the last 15 days are taken into account, the BTC went from US $ 65,000 to US $ 47,000 and, since Wednesday, it recovered part of its fall to trade at the US $ 54,000 line.

“In crypto education, it is about accompanying the learning curve of our users in order to provide them with the best services. In our Wiki, we develop content so that they can learn more about cryptocurrencies, step by step and with the information ordered by levels,” he said Cavazzoli.

With information from Télam