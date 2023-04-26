The return of D’Alema between Meloni and Schlein

And so it came back. Every now and then he does it, out of habit and perhaps to mark the territory in such confusing moments for the left. Or because he is bored.

And so, a few days ago, he too was stimulated by the wind 25 April he gave an interview to Repubblica, a newspaper with which he has always woven a relationship of hate and love.

About the new secretary Elly Schlein he said that: “He has the task of relaunching, of reviving the party, to prevent a member from commenting in these sarcastic terms, as I happened to hear – and I quote verbatim – the outcome of the congress: after losing the elections, the Democratic Party also lost the primaries, the Democratic Party voted against itself”.

A rather convoluted phrase, which promises secrets but then – if you look carefully – it doesn’t reveal anything new.

After all, Schlein is a colleague of his, he too was secretary of the PDS.

But the well-known dalemologists, consulted for this purpose, almost all agree that the sibylline phrase addressed to Schlein is not exactly a compliment. He acknowledges that her arrival was accompanied by “a gust of confidence that interrupts and reverses a phase of severe depression on the left”, but then – after the sugared almond – sinks back:

“public debate focuses on issues such as immigration, civil rights, homosexuality, surrogacy, because the real big issues are precluded from politics, they are already pre-decided elsewhere. The growth of inequalities is linked to phenomena that politics is unable to address, curb and regulate”.

