In tanks filled with liquid nitrogen inside a laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, the bodies and heads of at least 199 people and 100 pets who were preserved in cryogenic suspension await future revival. The Alcor Life Extension Foundation has nearly 1,000 patients on the waiting list to be preserved through this process, in the hope that diseases such as cancer can be cured and can offer them a new life.

The procedure is not without controversy. For experts like Arthur L. Caplan, professor of bioethics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, the concept of cryogenic freezing is fanciful and unworkable. Alcor makes no guarantees about whether its clients will be able to be resuscitated in the future, and its procedures are expensive: $200,000 to preserve a person’s body and $80,000 to save their brain alone, though the company cautions that a higher sum should be calculated for the inflation in the years that the person spends ‘suspended’. For most of their clients, this is solved by taking out life insurance, where the company is the beneficiary.

Some of the celebrities who are part of the ‘patients’ preserved in this laboratory are Hal Finney, the recipient of the first Bitcoin transaction, or Ted Williams, the legendary baseball player who died in 2002. Another of the bodies in the laboratory belongs to Matheryn Naovaratpong, the youngest person to be subjected to cryogenic preservation, under three years old.

