The cry of Nico Paz: the youth player unblocks Madrid’s victory against Naples

With the night running aground, the lockpick was found by Nico Paz, a 19-year-old youth player who takes his initial sips in the first team with the voracity of someone who knows well their scarcity. Madrid came and came, but the match was won by the jewel of La Fábrica with a long shot, a demonstration of total absence of shyness and distilled quality. At Real there are not many opportunities for the youth team and Nico Paz embraced his with a memorable goal that completed against Napoli the total number of victories in the first five games of the group stage, and the team’s first place, at that a tie was enough for that.

4 Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy (Nacho, min. 87), Alaba, Dani Ceballos (Joselu, min. 57), Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kroos, Brahim Diaz (Nico Paz, min. 64) and Rodrygo (Lucas Vázquez, min. 87) 2 Alex Meret, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus (Alessandro Zanoli, min. 86), Di Lorenzo, Souza, Franck Zambo, Lobotka (Giacomo Raspadori, min. 86), Zielinski (Elmas, min. 65), Giovanni Simeone (Victor Osimhen, min. . 45), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Politano (Jens Ctrabajo, min. 78) Goals 0-1 min. 9: Giovanni Simeone. 1-1 min. 10: Rodrygo. 2-1 min. 21: Jude Bellingham. 2-2 min. 47: Franck Zambo. 3-2 min. 83: Nico Paz. 4-2 min. 93: Joselu. Referee François Letexier Yellow cards Zielinski (min. 48) and Jens Ctrabajo (min. 89)

The youth player unblocked a match that when it started didn’t seem like it would ever need something like that. There was a moment when he summed up the point at which this team that Rodrygo now commands is. The Brazilian received in the center of the field, got rid of a mark with control and turned towards Meret’s goal. It was like he lit a flame. A growing murmur arose in the stands. He had a lot of ground ahead of him. Also some defense. But hundreds of fans began to get up from their seats. Someone already stretched their arms 20 meters before he reached the area. After a journey through dark territories, Rodrygo flies illuminated, and in his wake the tremor of imminence radiates.

That time it came to nothing, but only a few minutes ago the Bernabéu had tasted another portion of its trance. Napoli opened a brief crack in Madrid’s dominance. Kvaratskhelia gained a few meters on Carvajal and Valverde and sent a pass to the far post, from where Di Lorenzo kicked the ball towards the goal. Giovanni Simeone appeared there to push the goal. The disappointment was disconcerting. Because it did not correspond to the script of the game, and because of the scorer, Cholo’s son, an athletic symbol, scoring at the Bernabéu. But Rodrygo entered vibration a few weeks ago and maintains the frequency.