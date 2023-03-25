Beirut (Union)

Members of the “Depositors’ Cry” association and other depositors carried out a protest stand in front of the Central Bank of Lebanon in Beirut, rejecting the circulars issued by the bank, which they considered unfair to them, and the protesters blocked the road with burning tires.

Yesterday, dozens of depositors gathered in front of the Central Bank of Lebanon on Hamra Street in Beirut, and demanded a refund of their deposits, and raised banners expressing their demands. And they announced that they were heading for an escalation, in light of the authority’s complicity with the Banque du Liban and bank owners, considering that these stole their deposits, and soon lit the tires in front of the Banque du Liban.

They also announced their insistence on taking their deposits, as they were placed in the deposit currency, considering that “whoever talks about writing off depositors’ money commits a major crime, and it will not pass.”

And they demanded that all depositors in Lebanon take to the streets to demand their rights. The depositors protesting in front of the Banque du Liban toured a number of banks in the Hamra district of Beirut, and tried to smash their facades. The Lebanese army and security forces deployed heavily in front of banks in the Hamra area.

Banks in Lebanon refuse to give depositors their deposits due to the financial crisis that began since October 2019, and Lebanese banks were subjected to raids by depositors to obtain their money.

In addition, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf yesterday the developments in his country and the changes in the region.

Bou Habib received Barbara Leaf, in the presence of US Ambassador Dorothy Shea and the accompanying delegation, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Lebanon.

Last Thursday evening, Liv arrived in Beirut on a visit during which she will meet with a number of Lebanese officials. Yesterday, Lev met with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, as well as Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.