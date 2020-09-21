They feel excluded from government measures related to Covid-19: for lack of foreign tourists, most tour guides have seen their activity stop. Without partial unemployment for some who are not employees and without solidarity funds for nearly a third of them, they expressed their dismay in front of several great monuments in France, this Saturday, September 19.

In Avignon, they organized a flash mob in front of the Palais des Papes. A silent ballet symbolizing the slow death of a profession. “We feel let down, we haven’t had a job for months and no one comes to support us“, indignant Cécile Benistant, guide-lecturer.

A mobilization with several or solo which aimed to claim a blank year, like intermittents.