They feel excluded from government measures related to Covid-19: for lack of foreign tourists, most tour guides have seen their activity stop. Without partial unemployment for some who are not employees and without solidarity funds for nearly a third of them, they expressed their dismay in front of several great monuments in France, this Saturday, September 19.
In Avignon, they organized a flash mob in front of the Palais des Papes. A silent ballet symbolizing the slow death of a profession. “We feel let down, we haven’t had a job for months and no one comes to support us“, indignant Cécile Benistant, guide-lecturer.
A mobilization with several or solo which aimed to claim a blank year, like intermittents.
Solo flashmob at #blevy in front of #Holy Pierre de Blevy #monument to save our profession #culture #Heritage Days @fngic_fr @R_Bachelot @BFMTV @Fab_LCL @LCL @DavidPujadas pic.twitter.com/kMcp2e71zd
