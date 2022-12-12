So far it is difficult to take stock of Cruz Azul’s performance in the transfer market for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The board of the Máquina Celeste opted to bring in the Argentines Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti, two low-profile elements from Atlético Tucumán. Likewise, the team brought back Jordan Silva and Alexis Gutiérrez, who will have one more opportunity to shine with this squad.
It seems that under the command of Raúl Gutiérrez, who has already been ratified in the position of technical director for the Clausura 2023, they will bet on players from the youth academy. The ‘Colt’ gave continuity in the first team to elements of basic forces such as Rodrigo Huescas, Rafael Guerrero, Cristian Jiménez and Jorge Guerrero.
Cruz Azul would bet on giving minutes to players from his youth academy this semester. Such is the confidence in this new breed that Huescas will wear the legendary number 10 for this campaign. After the departure of the Paraguayan Ángel Romero, the 19-year-old Mexican midfielder would be in charge of taking responsibility for this number reserved for the most talented players of each team.
Huescas has used number 10 during the Cruz Azul preseason, so this could be an indication for registration for the upcoming tournament. The youth player was practically erased from the team by Diego Aguirre, but with the arrival of Raúl Gutiérrez he gained more relevance in the squad and became an important piece for the club.
In the 2022 Apertura, Huescas played 464 minutes in 12 games. In this journey, the midfielder added two goals and one assist. In the league he played 225 minutes divided into playoffs and quarterfinals.
#Cruz #Azul #youth #squad #wear #number #Clausura
Leave a Reply