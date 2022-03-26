The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine is going through times of change within the institution, from the board to its squad, since the beginning of Clausura 2022 there have been adjustments to the squad with the arrival of many new players and the departures of others.
But there are others who have not yet defined their future in the medium-long term given that their contract with the sky-blue team ends this summer or in December of this year and that they would have the possibility of ending their relationship and in the following list we mention the players who contract with the team expires this year.
The homegrown goalkeeper of the Veracruz Red Sharks His contract with the team ends at the end of the year, after two years his contract as a sky blue would expire, but it is most likely that he will renew his contract since it is expected that he will be the successor under the three sticks of Jose de Jesus Corona who is 41 years old and has a contract until the summer of 2023.
The 24-year-old Mexican left back came through the cement ranks earlier this year on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Therefore, at the end of the year it will be known whether or not they will exercise the option.
The 27-year-old left-back has spent his entire career at the Machine and this summer his contract with the institution ends. He has had very little participation in this tournament, so his continuity would be in doubt.
The ‘shaggy‘ He renewed for one year in the summer of 2021 with the Machine, so this coming June his link with the Cruzazul board of directors will expire, the same month in which he would complete two years in the team after his arrival in 2020.
The 33-year-old left-back automatically renewed for one year in June 2021 and in this coming June 2022 his contract ends as a light blue, but it will surely be known whether or not it will continue until the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The 34-year-old Guarani central defender renewed last June 2021 for one year, that is to say that this coming June his relationship with the Machine will end, it is expected that he can continue in the team, but there is still no renewal.
The 32-year-old defensive midfielder ends his contract in June 2022, the player has been part of the team since 2014 and is still one of the base players of John Reynososo there could be a renewal.
The 29-year-old Paraguayan attacker signed with the Machine for only one year in February 2022, meaning that his relationship with the Machine will end in December
The 26-year-old Ecuadorian striker arrived at the Machine in the summer of 2019 to play for a few months with the team, later after leaving on loan in 2020 and returning at the beginning of 2021, his contract expires in the summer of 2022 and after their bad relationship with the fans he could not continue in the club.
