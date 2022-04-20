Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine had many signings for the Clausura 2022 tournament, however, they also suffered many important casualties.
However, heavy activity and injuries have dented their performance in recent weeks, so much so that they have been removed from the CONCACAF Champions League in the semifinals, however, they find themselves fighting for a place among the best four of Clausura 2022, to advance directly to the quarterfinals without playoffs.
Despite this, the sky-blue team will have to continue to renew itself and will have to thank several elements and hire new players, so in the following list we mention the cement elements that could be low or transferable in the next pass market.
The 27-year-old left back and academy player could end his time at La Noria if he doesn’t renew with the team or he would simply be released, since his contract expires this summer. He recently he has not had participation in the first team.
The ‘shaggy‘ is usually a revulsive of John Reynoso on the wings, but his contract ends this summer and at 35 years of age it will be very difficult for the Machine to renew him, so he could be released.
The Guaraní center-back is 35 years old, but he is still a starter in the light blue defense, although his contract expires this summer, it is not yet known whether he will continue in the team or not, but there are negotiations to renew for six more months.
The 33-year-old right-back is another player whose contract with the Machine expires this summer and it is not yet known if he will renew or look for a new team, but at the moment he is in the team’s possible absences.
The ‘Quick‘ He has a valid contract until the summer of 2023, but because he is a player who plays very little with John Reynosocould be cut by the board and be transferred to another team in the next transfer market.
