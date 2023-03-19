Cruz Azul’s season is far from what was expected, however, the sky-blue team, under the command of Ricardo Ferretti, is managing to reverse the dismal performance in the first part of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX and is currently in the eighth general table position. This weekend, the Máquina Celeste prevailed by the slightest difference against Atlético de San Luis in a duel corresponding to matchday 12.
Although the light blues dominated the match and generated more dangerous actions, the only goal of the match fell until minute 82 and through a penalty. Iván Morales was in charge of exchanging the maximum penalty for a goal and giving Cruz Azul three very important points. The Chilean has been harshly criticized by his own fans and the media for his poor performance in Mexican soccer.
Morales arrived at Cruz Azul in February 2022 and this Saturday he barely scored his second goal with the blue shirt. ‘El Tanque’ has only played five games this season and is one of the candidates to leave the institution in the summer market, however, this goal could give him the confidence he needs to fully enter the competition for ownership.
It has been difficult for the Máquina Celeste to find a guaranteed striker this semester: neither Michael Estrada nor Gonzalo Carneiro have been solutions facing the goal. Morales, 23, has very poor numbers with the cement team, but given the bad times that the other forwards of the club are experiencing, he could have more opportunities at the end of the regular tournament.
At the end of the match against Atlético de San Luis, Iván Morales declared: “Scoring the goal was very important for me, it gives a striker confidence. We have a very united group that, as my teammates say, is what we want to call it: a family. At the goal they all went to hug me, so I also thank them”.
