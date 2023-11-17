Despite the rumors, the coach that the Machine is looking for in 2024 is not in Mexican soccer.

MARTÍN ANSELMI, Argentine coach of Club Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, is Cruz Azul’s main objective for Clausura 2024.

More details on Instagram: @monstruo_azul 👀💙Ⓜ️

— Miguel Angel Briseño (@MiguelAngelBris) November 10, 2023