Blue Cross lived a true hell in the Apertura 2023 tournament. They began the championship with the help of Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and Memo Vázauez, who took them to a final in 2013 and came close to giving the Machine the ninth in that sad night at the Azteca stadium.
After suffering three consecutive setbacks at the start of the tournament and being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, the celestial board chose to thank ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and the institutional assistant was left in his place: Joaquín Dark.
With the Mexican strategist they couldn’t lift either, however. They were left out of the Mexican championship league and their goal now is to put together the best team for the 2024 Clausura tournament, and why not think that in six months their luck could change?
If there were a rumored world championship, especially in terms of transfers, Mexico would be a power. Especially when a squad plans to completely renew itself, such is the case of Cruz Azul. If the reinforcements desired by those in long pants materialize, the starting lineup of the Machine for the next tournament would be like this.
Goalie: Thiago Volpi
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar and Carlos Salcedo
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Érik Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna and Heriberto Jurado
Fronts: Juan Brunetta and Ángel Sepúlveda
And in technical direction there is also a great debate. It seems practically impossible for Cruz Azul to give Joaquin Moreno one more tournament, so the cement producers will most likely already be looking for their strategist.
Diego Cocca?
Victor Manuel Vucetich?
Chepo de la Torre?
These are just some of the names that fans have put on the table.
#Cruz #Azul #lineup #close #signings #Clausura