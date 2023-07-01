Blue Cross has experienced many casualties for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League and could suffer one more before the transfer market closes. For weeks there has been talk of interest of European teams for the services of Rodrigo Huescas, youth squad of the Celestial Machine. However, the clubs had made no advances for the promising Mexican player. But that would be about to change.
According to a report by journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, the Grenadea team that recently achieved promotion to The leagueis very interested in hiring Huescas and Blue Cross would be willing to let his jewel out so that he fulfills his dream of playing in Europe.
In addition to Granada, there would be other clubs interested in the midfielder, including Bayer Leverkusen and another Spanish team.
Read more: the players who made the leap to Europe from Cruz Azul
According to the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord, the group that owns FC Juárezheaded by Alejandra de la Vega, and which includes Andrés Fassi, former director of Grupo Pachuca, looking to buy Granada.
This group, in which American businessmen participate, would acquire the Spanish team for a figure close to 90 million eurosas stated in this column.
And what does this have to do with Rodrigo Huescas? According to the TUDN report, The arrival of the Mexican youth depends on the purchase of Granada being finalized.
Huescas is concentrated with the Mexican U23 team that is currently playing in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
In the past, the Cruz Azul jewel sounded like a possible reinforcement for PSV Eindhoven and Porto, but these options did not materialize. Will Huescas play next season in Spain or will it remain in Liga MX?
#Cruz #Azul #jewel #fought #Europe
Leave a Reply