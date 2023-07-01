Rodrigo Huescas has chances to go to Granada.

Cruz Azul is willing to sell it and fulfill the European dream.

The operation would be activated if Fassi and the owners of Juárez finalize the purchase of Granada.

It has more interested parties, even another team from Spain🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/PVUtjEA5kL

