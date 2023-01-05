After a long wait, the Clausura 2023 tournament is a few hours away from starting and in the Deportivo Cruz Azul environment there would be a movement in the goal at the last minute because they would have received an offer for one of their goalkeepers.
The Machine has the obligation to return to the foreground, after the last year and a half where they have not done a good job, so they will try to have a better performance than last semester where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Gang picture.
According to information from the reporter of fox sports, Armando Melgarthe permanence of sebastian jury seems not to be safe in La Noria, because, although everything indicated that he would fight for ownership with Jesus Crownit seems that it will not be so.
“A few days after the start of CL2023, Sebastián Jurado has not ensured his permanence in #CruzAzul. Right now there is a serious option to leave and it is being analyzed by the celestial board. His environment expects the club to define this week, ”he says Armando Melgar.
According to the information, the future of the young Mexican would be in the United States, as there would be two MLS clubs interested in signing Jurysuch as are the San Jose Earthquakesformer team of Matias Almeydaand the champion of the 2021 season, New York City F.C..
There are no official figures, but the data is handled that from the MLS there is already a specific offer for the sky-blue goal, although the team has not been specified, so the next few hours will be key to see what happens with him.
It should be remembered that sebastian jury lost ownership in the sky blue team, after the historic 7-0 win that the Eagles gave him and the change in the bench of Diego Aguirre for Raul Gutierrez.
Cruz Azul debuts in the Clausura 2023 this Sunday, January 8, visiting the Xolos de Tijuana, a match that will start at 9:10 p.m.
