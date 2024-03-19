🇲🇽 @AntunaUriel and @CharlyRdz were called by @miseleccionmx to compete in the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Congratulations to both of you! Let's leave everything for our country! 💙#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/cU5ThHIKxs

— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) March 15, 2024