Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguez have been called by the Mexican National Team led by Jaime Lozano, with an eye on the Final Four game of the Concacaf Nations League, where Mexico seeks its first title of the competition. facing Panama from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
If they win, the national team will play for the competition title on Sunday the 24th at the same venue against the winner of the duel between the United States and Jamaica.
Rodrigo Huescas is the novelty of the list Ricardo Cadena, for the two games against Argentina U-23, in Mazatlán and Puebla. The multifunctional winger of the Machine has recorded 12 games, eight starts, two goals and one assist in 744 minutes.
In the category of the Mexico U-20 team, two cement elements were called, Amaury Morales and Matthew Levy. Both youth players will be working with the teacher Eduardo Arce. They will have two matches on Thursday, March 21, against Honduras, at the Chivo Córdova University Stadium. On Monday, March 25, against Costa Rica at the High Performance Center.
After their participation with the respective national teams, the light blue players will return to L a Noria to prepare for the Matchday 13 match in Ciudad Universitaria against Club Universidad Nacional next Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m.
