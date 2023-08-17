Right now Cruz Azul is a mess from head to toe. The club has returned to the old and dirty management by the Cooperative of the cement company behind the team, which generate conflicts of interest, since there is more than one opinion trying to permeate the interior of the machine, but they don’t even do it. for the benefit of the institution or the fans, everyone seeks to satisfy some personal interest, which is why, today at the sporting level, those of La Noria are on the ground.
The last movement of those of the machine was the departure of Ferretti. It is true, Ricardo’s numbers were far from being the best, but the reality is that he has not been given the weapons to offer more on the field, at least not those that were promised to him the day he signed the contract. That being the case, the dismissal of ‘Tuca’ has not been well received within the squad: first there was shock over the decision, and now annoyance.
The squad was full of Ferretti and they were not at all satisfied with the measure of the directive to kick him out overnight, much less when they did not even have a specified replacement, only the usual measure, the interim of Joaquín Moreno. Two of the most upset with the Cooperative’s position were Carlos Salcedo and Jesús Dueñas, who agreed to sign for the team in the country’s capital for one reason only, the presence of ‘Tuca’ on the bench.
