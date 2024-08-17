The Cruz Azul Football Club has wanted to lay the foundations of a good squad, unfortunately in recent weeks two sensitive losses have occurred, the departures of Carlos Salcedo and Rodrigo Huescaswere unfortunate in their attempts to have a powerful squad.
However, the board of directors hopes to begin to strengthen its base and therefore, they want to seal the renewal of the midfielder. Carlos Rodrigueza fundamental piece in the lineup of Martin Anselmi and has become a regular part of the Mexican national team.
The road is going well, as renovations have recently been made. Kevin Mier, Ignacio Rivero, Willer Ditta, Alexis Gutierrez and Carlos RotondiFor this reason, according to information from Carlos Cordovathe renewal of ‘Charly‘ would be confirmed before the end of the year.
Since his arrival at La Noria in early 2022 from the Monterrey Football Club, ‘Charly‘ He has played 102 games with the Máquina Celeste, contributing six goals and 12 assists. In addition, in the second half of 2024 he has begun to form a duo with Luis Romo, with whom he has shared the Mexican national team in recent years.
However, the duo has not performed as expected at the start of the tournament when playing together in the contention, however, it will be a matter of time to see if they will continue to be a duo and the team’s performance can improve.
