Among all the bad things that Cruz Azul has done after ending the 23-year drought without winning the Liga MX title, possibly the best mistake of the club, if not the only one, is to support Santiago Giménez by giving many facilities to that the Mexican striker managed to sign last summer market for Feyenoord of the Netherlands. A sale that has been gradual and that imminently will soon be the most valuable in the club’s history.
The scorer who is already a star in the Netherlands is in the sights of several of the best teams in Europe, but the rumors do not take away his sleep, so much so that yesterday he took the time to make a live broadcast through his Instagram account where he answered several questions from the fans. One of them questioned which footballer from the Cruz Azul machine has the integers to go to Europe and without thinking much, Santiago pointed to the young Rodrigo Huescas.
The ‘Bebote’ pointed out that for how young he is, Huescas has very brilliant playing conditions on the pitch, which if he so wishes will soon lead him to football on the old continent. The reality is that Giménez is not so lost in his remarks, since it should be noted that a couple of months ago there was a poll of the greats of Portugal to sign Rodrigo, although he chose to renew his contract and stay with Cruz Azul.
